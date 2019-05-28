Commission receives grant for historic preservation guide

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Historic Commission has received a $14,000 grant from the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service to help preserve and maintain the historic business district in the downtown area.

The grant was supplemented by the city of Williams and will be used by the commission to create a guide for Williams business owners who wish to make improvements on properties within the historic building district.

“When I joined the commission, it became apparent there was a real need for better guidance on how to help best preserve the historic district,” said Margaret Hangan, a commission member and archaeologist with Kaibab National Forest.

Hangan said anyone with a business inside the historic district has additional steps they must take when rehabilitating or making changes to a building.

The historic district was created after the area was included in the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. It includes many downtown properties between First and Third Streets in Williams and north to the Grand Canyon Railway.

When a business owner needs to make a modification, the owner submits an application to Chief Building Inspector Tim Pettit, who consults with the city’s historic commission.

“The problem is there is no real consistent guidance for that,” Hangan said. “A basic guideline would really help the commission, building owners, renters and anyone else that is part of that district to have some basic talking points and basic ideas that we all agreed upon.”

Hangan said the commission has access to historical preservation resources created by the National Park Service, but the information is often technical and not easy to implement.

“It is really big and really detailed, which is great if this is what you do for a living, not so great when you have volunteers and locals who have a strong interest in preserving this area, but not a real strong background in historic preservation,” she said.

Hangan said the recent grant will help change this for businesses.

With the money, the historic commission put out a request for proposals and selected Otwell Architects to design a historic preservation guide for the city.

“What it does is give some overall big picture guidance to what kinds of things would be beneficial to maintain your historic character, what kinds of things would not,” she said. “It gives ideas on such things as paint, replacing windows — basic exterior maintenance stuff.

Hangan said owners and renters are not required to follow the guide, but the commission hopes it will help those within the historic district with their planning prior to presenting it to the city.

“The idea is that I will be in one document and a reference so that anybody that’s interested can use it and it will provide them with all the information they need as they are planning their projects,” she said. “This guides will hopefully provide some consistency that everybody can use.”