Camp Civitan to provide food at Summer Rec, provides jobs for adults with disabilities

PHOENIX — Thanks to Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), provided by Civitan Foundation, children are enjoying free nutritious meals and snacks created by individuals with disabilities earning an income and job skill training.

During the summer months, many children who normally receive a free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch at their elementary or high school, often do not receive nutritious meals when they are not in school. SFSP provides meals to low-income children, 18-years and younger, who are eligible for the meals at select locations when school is out.

“The Civitan Foundation is honored to be a part of such an important program for our underserved youth in the community,” said Dawn Trapp, CEO of Civitan Foundation, Inc. “Through the Summer Food Service Program, we are not only making a difference in our community, but we are also providing valuable career training and employment for people with disabilities.”

Civitan Foundation, Inc. is a Phoenix-based non-profit organization providing statewide high-quality programs that focus on education, nutrition and health, life-skills, socialization, job training and employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This summer, Civitan is providing healthy meals, based on USDA nutrition guidelines at nine locations in the Phoenix metro area and Williams, Arizona. Supervised members of Civitan’s culinary program prepare and deliver the food to locations in north Phoenix, including the Civitan Village at 12635 N. 42nd Street. Meals served in Williams at the Williams Youth Recreation Center are prepared at Camp Civitan. Other locations are: YMCA Lincoln in downtown Phoenix, Mentor Kids USA in Scottsdale and Mentor Kids USA at Scottsdale Bible Church, Thunderbird Arts Center, Arizona Recreation Center for the Handicapped (ARCH), Flerish Design + Resale in Phoenix and Phoenix Center for the Arts in Phoenix.

About the Summer Food Program

SFSP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child Nutrition Program was created to provide free meals to low-income children. It is administered by the Arizona Department of Education. In addition to the funding from the USDA, Civitan Foundation received a grant Phoenix Suns Charities to help expand and support its Hunger Relief and Transitional Employment program for 2019.



Information provided by Camp Civitan Foundation