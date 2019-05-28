AZGFD seeks to improve road leading to Northern Arizona Shooting Range

PHOENIX — The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest is considering a proposal by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to improve, operate and maintain a portion of Forest Service Road 128A, which provides access to the Northern Arizona Shooting Range near Flagstaff.

The goal is to improve a half-mile stretch of 128A and provide a simple road structure of adequate strength to support increases to vehicle traffic, while also providing drainage as necessary to prevent unacceptable environmental damage.

The range, which opened in July 2012, has experienced an average of 3,852 user days since 2014. That’s considerably more use than a Maintenance Level 2 road is intended to provide, being that it’s designed for high-clearance vehicles and not for user comfort. In order to provide safer access to the range, the department is requesting the ability to make 128A a Maintenance Level 3 road to be accessible by a standard passenger car.

The public is invited to share comments, concerns or ideas with Jessica Richardson, District NEPA coordinator, at the Flagstaff Ranger District, 5075 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff, AZ, 86004. Richardson can be reached at (928) 527-8219, or email at jessicarichardson@fs.fed.us. Input also can be provided at comments-southwestern-coconino@fs.fed.us. The deadline to submit comments to ensure consideration in the decision process is May 30.

Information provided by AZGFD