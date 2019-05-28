Arizona unemployment rate declines to 4.8 percent in April

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:14 a.m.

    • PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 percent in April, down from 5 percent in March.

    State officials say Arizona’s labor force declined by nearly 3,000 people during the same period while the number of nonfarm jobs rose by 12,500.

    The government sector added 2,200 jobs during the period and the private sector grew by 10,300 jobs. Officials say those increases are higher than 10-year average gains.

    Construction was the private sector with the largest increase, including 3,900 additional jobs.

