Williams and Tusayan Ranger District offices offer limited services May 30 – 31

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Williams and Tusayan Ranger District offices of the Kaibab National Forest will offer limited public services May 30 – 31, due to scheduled training for front desk staff members.

While both offices will remain open for general public information, services such as the issuance of permits, passes and maps will not be available on the two identified dates. Specific services and products that will not be available include firewood, cinder and other forest product permits; interagency and other recreation passes and permits; map sales; and any transaction requiring the issuance of official permit documentation.

All normal services offered through the Williams and Tusayan Ranger District offices will resume June 3. Forest managers recognize that the limited services on May 30 and 31 may cause inconvenience and appreciate the public's patience as employees receive critical training.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest