Late snowstorm leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-40

PARKS, Ariz. - A multi-vehicle crash blocked the roadway on westbound Interstate 40 at milepost 178 near Parks this morning, May 23.

According to Ponderosa Fire Department, the accident involved two semi-trucks, a tour bus and four passenger vehicles.

No major injuries were reported.

Williams Unified School District teacher Beverly Stearns, who was recently selected as Coconino County Teacher of the Year, was involved in the accident while driving the vehicle donated by Findlay Toyota. Stearns was reported to be uninjured in the accident.

Guardian medical Transport, Lifeline Ambulance, Flagstaff Fire Department, Highlands Fire District, Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Camp Navajo Fire all responded to the accident.

The National Weather Service is recording snow in the inches near Flagstaff, Williams, Seligman and at the Grand Canyon's South Rim.

The weather service says measurable snowfall in Flagstaff in late May is unusual. It's happened less than a dozen times since record keeping began in 1898.

The storm also brought record-breaking daytime lows across the region Wednesday.

Snow is expected to linger through Thursday afternoon.

Flagstaff is above its average 102 inches (2.6 meters) of snowfall per season at more than 118 inches (3 meters).

Associated Press contributed to the story.