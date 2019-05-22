Kaibab National Forest campground programs kick off over Memorial Day weekend

  • Originally Published: May 22, 2019 1:16 p.m.

    • Kaibab Lake Campground

    Saturday, May 25, 10:00am - Noon: Discovery Tables - Learn about wildlife and Big Game animals, silviculture, tree measurement and tree rings, insects, the art of exploration, upcoming celebrations, and citizen science projects.

    Sunday, May 26, 10:00am: Nature Walk with retired Kaibab National Forest "tree guy" John Holmes. Please wear appropriate footwear.

    Dogtown Lake Campground

    Saturday, May 25, 6:30pm: "Time Travel in the Forest: Tiny Seed to Towering Giant" Join John Holmes and explore the forest's past to its future through the life of a tree.

    Sunday, May 26, 10:00am: Nature Walk exploring the woods and waters of Dogtown Lake. Please wear appropriate footwear.

    All programs meet in the amphitheater

    Programs presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available at (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org. More information on Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook and Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.

