3-5 inches of snow expected for Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Significant snow is in the forecast for the higher elevations of Northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 3-5 inches of snow is predicted for Williams, 2-4 inches in Flagstaff and 1-3 inches at the Grand Canyon. The heaviest snowfall is expected late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

The predicted snowfall could cause hazardous driving conditions tonight and early tomorrow above 6,000 feet.

According to NWS, an unseasonably cold low pressure system will deliver high temperatures between 20-30 degrees below normal for late May. Because of this many locations could break daily records for coldest high temperatures.

Record daily coldest highs:

Flagstaff – 50 degrees in 2008; currently 46 degrees

Grand Canyon Village – 51 degrees in 2008; currently 47 degrees

Seligman - 63 degrees in 1975; currently 52 degrees

Prescott - 59 degrees in 2008; currently 54 degrees

Information provided by the National Weather Service