Yavapai College offers free tuition for 2019 graduates

PRESCOTT, Ariz. —All Yavapai County residents completing their high school diploma or General Education Development (GED) in 2019 can earn a degree from Yavapai College for free if they complete the degree by July 29, 2021.

The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the Yavapai College Promise Scholarship Program in February. It is the college’s promise that makes earning a college degree affordable for students who complete a degree within two years (seven consecutive semesters).

It provides eligible students a “last dollar scholarship,” meaning the scholarship will cover tuition not otherwise covered by federal, state, Yavapai College, or other third-party (high school, Yavapai College Foundation, Tribe, employer) grants, discounts, or scholarships.

In addition to the above, and the degree completion date, the following rules apply.

• Does not reimburse other related expenses such as books, course and program fees, and other cost-of-living expenses such as transportation, food and housing.

• Reimbursement of up to 61 credits of tuition paid by the student.

• Courses must have been paid for by the student or the student’s family, not any other source.

• Courses must have been taken at YC.

• Repeated courses will not be reimbursed.

• No reimbursements for Developmental Education credits.

• Credits are reimbursed at the rate paid, not the current rate.

• Aerospace Science majors and courses are not eligible (including Fixed Wing, Rotor, Unmanned, and Air Traffic).

Students are responsible to pay all their expenses up front (tuition and fees, books, cost of living).

More information is available from the Yavapai College website or at this link https://www.yc.edu/v5content/promise/#tab1.

Information provided by Yavapai College.