Williams 911: week of May 22

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers conducted citizen assist at local RV Park;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter handled on scene;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Clover Hill gas station, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to snake on sidewalk on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers took report of harassment on Quarter Horse;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Circle Pines, elk vs. vehicle;

• Officers took criminal damage report at ADOT yard;

• Officers took report of juvenile issues on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted with arrival of Run for the Wall;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to drivers ignoring traffic control signs on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to dogs locked in car for an hour on Rodeo Road, vehicle gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66’

• Officers responded to a male threatening suicide with weapon on Third Street called in by VA hospital, after investigation no threat detected;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping at local hotel, summons sent to violator;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard after it was called in by citizen;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Grand Canyon Railway hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Grand Canyon Railway hotel again;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Slagel Street;

• Officers responded to Razor speeding on Highland Meadows, subject contacted an warning given;

• Officers conducted welfare check at local hotel;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Hancock Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Cataract, deer vs. vehicle;

• Officers responded to fight on Third Street and Grant, subjects fled area;

• Officers responded to juvenile male lost on Bill Williams Mountain, subject found by officers and checked out by ambulance;

• Officers assisted Fire Dept. with fire alarm at middle school gym, ball hit alarm and broke it;

• Officers responded to mountain lion on front porch on 3rd, lion ran when officers approached;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Garland Prairie;

• Officers took report of lost property at local hotel;

• Officers assisted veteran suffering from PTSD with obtaining assistance;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Ninth Street and

Officers issued 8 citation and gave out 28 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.