Williams 911: week of May 22

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers conducted citizen assist at local RV Park;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter handled on scene;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Clover Hill gas station, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to snake on sidewalk on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers took report of harassment on Quarter Horse;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Circle Pines, elk vs. vehicle;
• Officers took criminal damage report at ADOT yard;
• Officers took report of juvenile issues on Sixth Street;
• Officers assisted with arrival of Run for the Wall;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to drivers ignoring traffic control signs on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to noise complaint on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to dogs locked in car for an hour on Rodeo Road, vehicle gone upon arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66’
• Officers responded to a male threatening suicide with weapon on Third Street called in by VA hospital, after investigation no threat detected;
• Officers took report of illegal dumping at local hotel, summons sent to violator;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard after it was called in by citizen;
• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Grand Canyon Railway hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Grand Canyon Railway hotel again;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;
• Officers responded to noise complaint on Slagel Street;
• Officers responded to Razor speeding on Highland Meadows, subject contacted an warning given;
• Officers conducted welfare check at local hotel;
• Officers responded to parking issue on Hancock Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Cataract, deer vs. vehicle;
• Officers responded to fight on Third Street and Grant, subjects fled area;
• Officers responded to juvenile male lost on Bill Williams Mountain, subject found by officers and checked out by ambulance;
• Officers assisted Fire Dept. with fire alarm at middle school gym, ball hit alarm and broke it;
• Officers responded to mountain lion on front porch on 3rd, lion ran when officers approached;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Garland Prairie;
• Officers took report of lost property at local hotel;
• Officers assisted veteran suffering from PTSD with obtaining assistance;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Ninth Street and
Officers issued 8 citation and gave out 28 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
