Ponderosa Fire responds to train fire in Bellemont

Around 9:21 p.m. May 17, Ponderosa Fire District was dispatched for a reported train car fire in Bellemont near Camping World. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire District)

  • Originally Published: May 21, 2019 12:15 p.m.

    • Around 9:21 p.m. May 17, Ponderosa Fire District was dispatched for a reported train car fire in Bellemont near Camping World.

    Firefighters with Ponderosa Fire District respond to a train fire near Bellemont May 17. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire District)

    Because of the potential severity of the fire, mutual aid was requested from Camp Navajo Fire Department. Engine 821 arrived on scene of a locomotive with smoke and flame showing. Once the tracks were cleared by BNSF, Engine 821 quickly extinguished the fire. When the fire was out, BNSF personnel inspected the train and released it.

