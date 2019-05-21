Ponderosa Fire responds to train fire in Bellemont

Around 9:21 p.m. May 17, Ponderosa Fire District was dispatched for a reported train car fire in Bellemont near Camping World.
Because of the potential severity of the fire, mutual aid was requested from Camp Navajo Fire Department. Engine 821 arrived on scene of a locomotive with smoke and flame showing. Once the tracks were cleared by BNSF, Engine 821 quickly extinguished the fire. When the fire was out, BNSF personnel inspected the train and released it.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.