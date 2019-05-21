Obituary: Edith Lillie Pouquette

Edith was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, November 14, 1926 and passed away May 17 in Williams, Arizona.

Her parents were Luther and Lena Bess. She was married to the greatest man in the world, Albert Le-on Pouquette. He died July 28, 1994.

They had four children (as of Feb. 29, 1988), Albert Joseph Pouquette, Jerry Luther – now deceased, Diana Rocheleau and Chedelle Pouquette. Three granddaughters Yvette Pouquette (Steve Sutterfield), Angele Pouquette (Bert Mead), Nicole Rocheleau (Adam Brunick) and two great-grandchildren Luke Sutterfield and Lily Brunick.

Edith and Albert were woolgrowers, they ran sheep for around 40 years. Edith liked to say she moved 80 times in 40 years. All of their children enjoyed working in the business during the summer. In the winter, they took the sheep to warmer climates, Litchfield Park, Peoria and Blythe, California. But they always came back to Williams in the summer.

Edith was a housewife, a mother and a teacher. She loved her Lord Jesus since she was 12-years-old and was always a part of her church – the First Baptist Church in Williams. The church honored her in February 2009 for teaching Sunday school for 60 years. Many times she taught three generations.

Just for fun, Edith was Mrs. Claus at the Grand Canyon Railroad for four or five years during Christmas time.

She had many friends and was loved by many. Her vibrant and flamboyant personality will be greatly missed.

Her Celebration of Life will be held June 8, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Williams.