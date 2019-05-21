Obituary: Anthony (Tony) M. Sanchez

Dixon resident Anthony “Tony” M. Sanchez (Feb. 13, 1933 – April 5, 2019) died of natural causes in his home on April 5 at the age of 86.

Tony, a veteran of the United States Army (Korean War), was the owner and operator of the Dixon McDonalds restaurant for 30 years, was a consultant for the State Department of Education, served as president of the El Rancho Unified School District School Board and was elected to the positions of council member and mayor of Pico Rivera, California. Sanchez ran for congress in 1972 and later in life served as the chair of the Oversight Committee for the new Dixon High School.

Tony is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laurie Vaughan Sanchez; daughters Stephanie Spradling (Florence, Or.), Jacqueline Sanchez (Sacramento), Jennifer Vaughan (Sacramento); son Marc Sanchez (Dixon); sister Emma Martinez (Flagstaff, Arizona) and brother Rudy Sanchez (Williams, Arizona), as well as grandchildren Isabella, Santiago, Joaquin and Evangelina.