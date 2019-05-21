Making adjustments: Williams Chiropractic relocates

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Chiropractic has moved to a new location on West Railroad Avenue after several years near Wild West Junction.

Chiropractor George Bardwell said although his new location is smaller than his previous location, he feels it will suit patients’ needs and is more centrally located.

“I’m no more than 10 minutes away from anything in this town,” Bardwell said.

Bardwell has been a chiropractor in Williams for about 25 years. He has a variety of techniques he has used with his patients, but is excited about a new technique he has recently been using.

“It’s a straight healing technique,” Bardwell said. “It’s not bone popping per se, which I can still do when needed, its primarily just reaching the major zones in the body.”

Bardwell said the technique looks at six major zones in the body and identifies the zone affected by the symptom displayed. The six kinds of disturbances are found in the glandular, eliminative, nervous, digestive, muscular and circulatory zones.

He believes that all disease conditions- aches, pains and other discomforts - can be attributed to one or more of the disturbances to the body’s six symptoms or zones.

“What I’m doing is so unique,” Bardwell said. “You find what zone has been compromised and you correct it. Then the body can heal from about anything.”

Bardwell said he has seen good results from this technique.

“We have people come in for all kinds of health conditions, not just neck pain or lower back pain and things like that,” he said. “One of my patients has Parkinson’s, which is supposed to be incurable, and he’s getting great results with that. It has been really rewarding.”

Williams Chiropractic is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 – 5 p.m., and Fridays 3 – 5 p.m. Bardwell also takes appointments.

Williams Chiropractic is located at 403 W. Railroad Ave., next to Timberline Dental. Bardwell can be reached at (928) 606-1338.