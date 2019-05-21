Lady Viking softball players recognized for talents

Williams, Ariz. - Several Vikings spring athletes were recognized at the Williams High School sports banquet last week. For softball, Aaliyah Alvarado was named Most Valuable Player, Jazlyn Romero was selected as Offensive Player of the Year, Sydnee Mortensen was selected as Most Improved and Maddie Jensen was selected as Most Inspirational and Defensive player of the Year.
