Kiwanis of Williams celebrates successful Arts and Crafts Festival

The Kiwanis Club of Williams hosted its annual Kiwanis Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts & Craft Festival May 17-19 at the Williams Rodeo Barn.
The festival is the largest fundraising event of the year for the club. Proceeds are used to support community events, including several youth programs.
