Honoring Vietnam veterans: Williams welcomes back Run for the Wall riders

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Riders with the 19th annual Run for the Wall motorcycle ride stopped in Williams May 15 before continuing on their journey to Washington D.C.
Riders were greeted by Williams residents and visitors before being treated to dinner at American Legion Cordova Post 13. On May 16, Wild West Junction provided riders with a hot breakfast.
