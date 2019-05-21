Historic Yellow House sale May 25

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Historic Yellow House in downtown Williams will host its popular Garden Sale & Home Tour event May 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The home, built in 1893 is listed on The National Register of Historic Places and features beautiful stone walls, historic objects d’ art and charming flower gardens.

Vendors will include art, gifts, jewelry, candles, canned and pickled goodies, antiques, photography, wood objects, home baked bread, environmentally friendly cleaning products, glass garden decor, cookies, lemon bars and much more.

Live music and historic home tours will be available throughout the day.

The Historic Yellow House is located at 120 South 6th Street in Williams.