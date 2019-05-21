Game and Fish partners with Western Native Trout Challenge

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Deep in the West, under a secret rock in a cool stream, lies a prize worth finding. Anglers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Western Native Trout Challenge and put the lure of the West on their bucket list. In addition to earning bragging rights and prizes at the Expert, Advanced and Master Levels, participants will help the Western Native Trout Initiative (WNTI) conserve 21 species of native trout.

The 12 states where these native trout can be found are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The state fish and wildlife agencies in each of the 12 states are partnering on the effort, along with the U.S. Forest Service, the federal Bureau of Land Management and Trout Unlimited.

“The Western Native Trout Challenge highlights the opportunity to fish for numerous native trout throughout the West including Apache trout in Arizona, a species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act,” said Chris Cantrell, Aquatic Wildlife Branch Chief for Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Thanks to conservation efforts led by Arizona Game and Fish Department, select waters are now open, and we look forward to welcoming anglers to our state.”

Native trout are the embodiment of the West. The wild rivers, alpine lakes, and trickling arroyos — the fiber of Western geography — are the habitat for the redband, the cutthroat, and the Gila.

The Western Native Trout Challenge invites anglers to help celebrate this legacy by catching native trout and char in each of the 12 Western states, at their own pace. There are three levels of achievement: Participants who catch six trout species across four states will earn “Expert Caster” rewards. Those who catch 12 trout species across eight states will earn “Advanced Caster” rewards. And those who catch 18 species across all 12 states will not only enjoy the adventure of a lifetime, they will also be designated as a “Master Caster” with rewards to match.

Anglers can get details on which fish to catch and where to find them by registering online at WesternNativeTrout Challenge.org. Registration is $25 per adult and free for those 17 and under. The vast majority (92 percent) of the fee will go toward helping conserve native trout populations for future generations to enjoy.

Information provided by AZGFD