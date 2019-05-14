Williams firefighter Ryan Thibault completes Firefighter I and II

Williams Volunteer Firefighter Ryan Thibault (left) successfully completed the Firefighter I and II course from Coconino Community College May 11. Thibault has taken his IFSAC tests and will be a certified firefighter in June. Course completion ceremonies were held at Highlands Fire Department in Mountainaire
