Williams 911: week of May 15

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from May 2-6 —

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Fire Department by checking log at local hotel whose fire alarm is malfunctioning;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) with locating missing subject at Senior Center;

• Officers responded to criminal damage at Safeway, suspect identified and CCSO located suspect who was charged with criminal damage;

• Officers responded to verbal disagreement at local hotel, parties separated;

• Officers took report of phone scam;

• Officers responded to subject who refused to vacate room at local hotel, subject left voluntarily after police contact;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to intoxicated female who left on foot from Third Avenue and Route 66, subject found at relatives residence;

• Officers took threats report on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to juveniles who were in construction zone at new hospital, two juvenile males were removed and talked to about staying out of area;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Ninth Street reference RUOK senior call program;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to trespass on Quarter Horse;

• Officers took theft report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Cataract;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Cataract;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Taco Bell;

• Officers took report of theft on Sheridan;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, verbal only parties separated.

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers responded to mental health situation on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo and Route 66;

• Officers responded to traffic hazard on Rodeo and Route 66, large heard of elk moved along.

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took private property accident on Railroad;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Fifth Street and

Officers issued 5 citation and gave out 28 warnings.

