Williams 911: week of May 15

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from May 2-6 —
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Fire Department by checking log at local hotel whose fire alarm is malfunctioning;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) with locating missing subject at Senior Center;
• Officers responded to criminal damage at Safeway, suspect identified and CCSO located suspect who was charged with criminal damage;
• Officers responded to verbal disagreement at local hotel, parties separated;
• Officers took report of phone scam;
• Officers responded to subject who refused to vacate room at local hotel, subject left voluntarily after police contact;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to intoxicated female who left on foot from Third Avenue and Route 66, subject found at relatives residence;
• Officers took threats report on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to juveniles who were in construction zone at new hospital, two juvenile males were removed and talked to about staying out of area;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Ninth Street reference RUOK senior call program;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to trespass on Quarter Horse;
• Officers took theft report on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Cataract;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Cataract;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Taco Bell;
• Officers took report of theft on Sheridan;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, verbal only parties separated.
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;
• Officers responded to mental health situation on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo and Route 66;
• Officers responded to traffic hazard on Rodeo and Route 66, large heard of elk moved along.
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers took private property accident on Railroad;
• Officers responded to parking issue on Fifth Street and
Officers issued 5 citation and gave out 28 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
