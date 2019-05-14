Vikings softball and baseball make All-Region honors

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Several Williams Vikings softball and baseball players have been recognized by coaches for their efforts this past season, as the All-Region 1st and 2nd team selections were recently announced.

For softball, Sydnee Mortensen was selected as the 1A Central Defensive Player of the Year, and Aaliyah Alvarado was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.

First-year Vikings softball coach Raul Hatch was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Jazlyn Romero and Maegan Ford were selected to the All-Region 1st team, and Shiya Romero, Emily Bennett and Amaryssa Orozco were selected to the All-Region 2nd team.

Maddie Jensen was honorable mention.

For Ash Fork, Celeste Ayala made the All-Region 1st team, and Brittanie Cauthen the All-Region 2nd team. Andrea Tellez made honorable mention.

For baseball, Frankie Kramer was selected as the Region Player of the Year, and Chance Pearson was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Kramer, Pearson, Joe Zabala, Zain Grantham and Carsten Brinkworth were selected to the 1A Central All-Region 1st team.

Kolby Payne and Cody Jensen made the All-Region 2nd team.

For Ash Fork, Salvador Ayala, Cesar Acosta and Alex Keele made the All-Region 2nd team.

Reed Porter of Mogollon was selected as Region Coach of the Year.