Paulden bullrider rides in Mile High PBR

PRESCOTT VALLEY — On April 27, 18-year-old J.C. Mortensen of Paulden realized a dream when he entered the chutes for the first time at the annual Mile High Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

Mortensen, a polite, mild-mannered young man who will graduate from Chino Valley High School in May, has received a head start on a promising pro career in bull riding and bareback riding. He has already ridden in five Turquoise Circuit rodeos (in Arizona and New Mexico) in 2019, earning a total of some $8,000.

Currently, Mortensen leads the all-around standings (competitors in two or more events) in the Turquoise Circuit and he was confident he could ride with the best of them at the Mile High event.

“With this event, if you ride two bulls with two good scores, you’re probably going to win it,” he added.

In July, Mortensen said he will enter the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo, where he will realize yet another dream. He’ll compete in the bareback bronc riding and the bull riding, where his grandfather runs the show.