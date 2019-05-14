Obituary: Salvador R. Martinez

Salvador R. Martinez, 91, passed away on May 3, 2019 at his home in Williams. He was born in El Paso, Texas on May 27, 1927.

Salvador served in the US Army as a Private and was in the 621st Air Materials Squadron. He and his wife Libby were married for 62 years. Prior to retiring, he worked at the Camp Navajo Army Depot in explosives demolition. He was a member of the American Legion Cordova Post 13 in Williams for 40 years. Salvador always enjoyed watching all forms of sports and most of all, spending time with his family.



Salvador is survived by this wife Libby Martinez, daughter Ramona Martinez and son Gerald Martinez; grandson Corey Martinez, granddaughter Seles Howe; two great grandchildren Klarisa Howe and Danika Howe; sister Hope Tooley and brother Sam Martinez. He is preceded in death by his son Larry Martinez.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Following the Mass, there will be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion in Williams.