Obituary: Mary K. Hoover

Mary K. Hoover was born in Greeley, Kansas December 4, 1927 and peacefully passed away at age 91 on March 26, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.

Mary was well loved for her storytelling and her generosity. She often reflected on her days working for the Fred Harvey Company as a Harvey Girl.

Her strong work ethic brought her from Kansas to Arizona, where she lived for 72 years. Mary became very active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Grand Canyon Library and the laundry. She was the local seamstress, head housekeeper at the El Tovar, and was co-owner of Gateway Cleaners in Williams, Arizona.

She volunteered her time as community organizer and bookkeeper throughout her life. She touched so many lives and, if you were lucky enough to have met her, you have a special and lasting impression to cherish. She will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be announced.