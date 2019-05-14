Moving up: Eighth grade students tour WHS

Eighth grade students from Williams Middle School and Maine Consolidated School visit Williams High School May 9. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: May 14, 2019 3:52 p.m.

    Students were given tours and the opportunity to explore various high school clubs and sport activities.

