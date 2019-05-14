Community calendar: week of May 15

Haircutting for a cause May 18

Barber Annie Shumway and stylist Renee Hatch are cutting hair for donations to High Country Fire and Rescue May 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 614 W. Grant, the Safeway Parking lot. No appointment necessary. There will be no shampooing or styling, haircuts only.

New hours at Magistrate Court

Customers wanting to speak to Williams City Court Magistrate Adam Zickerman may walk in to court from 9 - 10 a.m. on Fridays to discuss quashing a warrant, lifting a suspension, or payment plans pending on a case. Hours for all court customers making payments or having administrative questions are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Williams Justice Court customers may still come in to see Judge Krombeen Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church will be holding bingo night at Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Ave. on Tuesday, May 21. Doors open at 4:30 and first game is at 5:30. There will be a concession stand. Bingo will be every first and third Tuesday night. Must be 18 to attend. Bring your friends and have an evening of fun. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Open house at Kadampa Retreat Center May 18

The International Kadampa Retreat Center in Williams is having an open house and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon May 18. This open house will give the community a chance to meet the IKRC staff, see the development of the temple, tour the meditation room and enjoy the grounds. The center is located at 6701 E. Mountain Ranch Rd., just off I-40 east of Williams.

Kids art class May 18 at Old Trails

A free art class will be held at Old Trails True Value May 18 from 1-2:30 p.m. Children ages 4-12 are welcome. This month's class will be taught by lisa Noble and the kids will be creating cactus gardens. All supplies are provided by Old Trails. To reserve a seat, contact Old Trails at (928) 635-2591 by May 15. The class is free and open to the community.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament May 18

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament will take place May 18 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration ends May 10. The golf tournament helps support SAVE Meant to Rescue in Williams and its goal of helping homeless animals. More information or to register is available at brandi.dent@fbfs.com or by fax at 635-2167.

Williams Children's Chorus now forming

A Williams Children’s Chorus is being formed and children are welcome to join. The chorus director will be retired elementary school teacher and choral education major Melissa Lewis. The chorus will be for children ages 7-12. The first rehearsal was May 13 and will meet Monday, Wednesday, Friday afterwards from 4-5 p.m. (when school is in session) and 3-4 p.m. (when school is out) at the Rec Center Skate Park, 300 W Railroad Avenue. More information is available from Melissa at mdlsissa@yahoo.com.

Seeking volunteers for car show

Volunteers needed for the following event...there will be a volunteer meeting at the American Legion May 22, at 5 p.m. 425 W. Grant Ave. for those interested in volunteering for the Fourth Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8 in Williams.

4th annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The Fourth annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show hosted by American Legion Cordova Post 13 takes place June 7 and 8. For a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms please visit www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com or email us at williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com.

North Country offering free WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9am to 4pm. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) is a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducing clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Faebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is available for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.