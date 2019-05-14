Calling all children! Chorus forming

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A Children's Chorus is being formed and all children between the ages of 7-12 are welcome to join.

The chorus is being organized by Melissa Lewis, a retired teacher who taught fourth grade in California for 30 years and who also taught the school chorus for many years. Lewis now wants to impart her love of music to the next generation in Williams.

“I liked teaching the chorus and I’ve always wanted to get something going with singing since I retired,” she said.

Lewis hopes children will be interested and said children can join at a later date as well.

She does plan to try to incorporate a Route 66 and a cowboy and cowgirl theme for the chorus. Previous experience is not neccessary.



Lewis said she hopes to have the chorus perform at the Fourth of July and Christmas parades.

The first rehearsal is May 13 and will meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4-5 p.m. (when school is in session) and 3-4 p.m. (when school is out) at the Rec Center Skate Park, 300 W Railroad Avenue. More information is available from Melissa at mdlsissa@yahoo.com