Deputies still seeking armed, dangerous felon

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is searching for a man by the name of John Kawaguchi, 52, who was involved in a pursuit with troopers May 4, and again May 6, according to police.

Both times, Kawaguchi evaded police in the Ash Fork area while driving a light gray Jeep with the license plate number CHK7661, officials with DPS said.

Kawaguchi has an extensive criminal history and an outstanding felony warrant out of California, DPS said. Officials believe he is armed and dangerous.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the manhunt and issued a CODE RED May 6 for the residents of Ash Fork, specifically in the Double A Ranch Road, Hillside Road and Picacho Drive areas. Kawaguchi has also had police contact in Williams and has a home address in Flagstaff.

Anyone with information about Kawaguchi’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.