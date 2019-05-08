Deadline for public comment on proposal to restrict predator hunting contests May 12

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds the public that May 12, is the last day to provide comments on a proposal to adopt a rule that would prohibit using any lethal method of take during a hunting contest for predatory and fur-bearing animals, as defined under Arizona Revised Statutes 17-101.

All public comments received from April 12 to May 12 will become part of the official record for this proposed rulemaking. There are two ways to submit comments:

• E-mail: rulemaking@azgfd.gov

• U.S. Mail: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Rules Section, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.

All public comments will be evaluated before a Notice of Final Rulemaking is taken to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission for its consideration. If approved, the final rule would be reviewed by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council (GRCC).

The commission’s intent in adopting this rule is to address social concerns associated with hunting contests that award prizes to participants who kill the largest number or variety of predatory or fur-bearing animals.

The proposed rule would not apply to lawful, regulated hunting of predatory and fur-bearing animals, which plays an important role in wildlife management.

Information provided by AZGFD