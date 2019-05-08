AZGFD to close Tonto Creek, Canyon Creek fish hatcheries during select dates

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries to the public during select dates for pavement repairs. (Photo/AZGFD)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries to the public during select dates for pavement repairs. (Photo/AZGFD)

  • Originally Published: May 8, 2019 2:09 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries, located in the Payson area of the Tonto National Forest, to the public during select dates for pavement repairs.

    Closure dates are as follows:

    • Canyon Creek Hatchery: May 6-9, May 28-30.

    • Tonto Creek Hatchery: May 10, May 31, June 1.

    These closures are necessary for public safety and to allow for proper curing of the slurry seal.

    More information is available from the Tonto Creek Hatchery at (928) 478-4200 and the Canyon Creek Hatchery at (928) 535-5475.

    Information provided by AZGFD

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.