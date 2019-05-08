AZGFD to close Tonto Creek, Canyon Creek fish hatcheries during select dates

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries, located in the Payson area of the Tonto National Forest, to the public during select dates for pavement repairs.
Closure dates are as follows:
• Canyon Creek Hatchery: May 6-9, May 28-30.
• Tonto Creek Hatchery: May 10, May 31, June 1.
These closures are necessary for public safety and to allow for proper curing of the slurry seal.
More information is available from the Tonto Creek Hatchery at (928) 478-4200 and the Canyon Creek Hatchery at (928) 535-5475.
Information provided by AZGFD
