Williams' Annual Community Spring Clean-up Day draws a crowd

The Richard's and Anderson kids help clean up May 4 at the Spring Clean-up day. (Photo/Kerry Lynn Moede)
More than 100 volunteers turned out for Williams' annual Spring Clean-up Day May 4.
About 1.5 tons of trash were taken to the transfer station. Volunteers were treated to hamburgers, hot dogs and dilly bars following the clean up.
The Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club gathers before the clean-up May 4. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
Richard Valdez and his daughter, Avery, pick-up trash May 4. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
Volunteers are treated to lunch after the clean-up. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
