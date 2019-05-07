Williams 911: week of May 8

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from May 2-6 —

• Officers responded to fight at Third Street and Route 66, subjects fled area;

• Officers conducted welfare check on senior call list on Eighth Street;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Route 66, not found;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, civil matter;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, neighbor problems, handled on scene;

• Officers assisted Arizona Game and Fish Department with warrant arrest at Santa Fe Dam;

• Officers took theft of services report at local RV park;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to Grand Canyon Boulevard reference drivers moving cones;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66, cited and released.

• Officers assisted Williams Volunteer Fire Department with house fire on Fifth Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers took criminal damage report on First Street;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Rodeo Road, cited and released;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check on senior call list on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to subject attempting to pass fake bill at business on Route 66, bill wasn’t counterfeit;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers responded domestic at Bearizona, male and female were cited for assault and sent separate ways;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal argument subjects separated;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Oak, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to subjects moving barricades on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subjects gone barricades put back by officer;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident that occurred within last few days at unknown location or time;

• Officers responded to missing person on Route 66, subject returned;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel, Williams Volunteer Fire Department determined alarm malfunction;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to graffiti at zip line, none found in area;

• Officers responded to parking issue complaint from hotel owner, vehicle legally parked and

Officers issued 9 citations and gave out 43 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.