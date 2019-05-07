WEMS, WHS music programs present annual spring concert May 1

The Williams Elementary-Middle School and High School bands and choirs performed their annual spring concert May 1. The students performed a wide variety of pieces including "Free Bird," "Take Me Home Country Roads," "Yellowstone Overture" and "Mambo Italiano." (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
