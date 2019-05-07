WEMS, WHS music programs present annual spring concert May 1

Middle school band students await their turn to perform at the spring concert May 1. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Middle school band students await their turn to perform at the spring concert May 1. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 7, 2019 12:23 p.m.

    • photo

    The high school choir performs May 1 at the WEMS auditorium. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    The Williams Elementary-Middle School and High School bands and choirs performed their annual spring concert May 1. The students performed a wide variety of pieces including "Free Bird," "Take Me Home Country Roads," "Yellowstone Overture" and "Mambo Italiano." (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.