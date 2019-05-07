Vikings softball, baseball complete state runs

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams baseball and softball teams finished the 2019 season in the 1A State Championship May 4. The Lady Vikes lost to No. 1 4, and the boys lost to Superior 10-1.

The Lady Vikes, who won the Central Region with a 7-0 record, beat Baboquivari 12-2 in the first round, and St. Michael 5-4 in the quarterfinals.

The boys beat Joseph City 13-7 in the first round.

Sydnee Mortensen pitched six inning which included 9 strike-outs, and giving up 4 hits and 2 walks.

Shiya Romero and Jazlyn Romero each had a triple, and Shiya had one RBI.

Anna Lopez, Mortensen and Maegan Ford each had a hit.

No stats were recorded for the boys.

The teams will say goodbye to graduating seniors Amaryssa Orozco, Maddie Jensen, Emily Bennett, Paola Belmontes, Frankie Kramer, Joe Zabala, Mario Martinez and Carsten Brinkworth.