Maine Consolidated School puts new spin on Romeo and Juliet

Students at Maine Consolidated School performed “Romeo, You Idiot,” a relentlessly irreverent spoof of Shakespeare’s original May 1 in Parks. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 7, 2019 12:26 p.m.

    Parks Students Present Spring Play

    Students at Maine Consolidated School performed “Romeo, You Idiot,” a relentlessly irreverent spoof of Shakespeare’s original May 1 in Parks.

