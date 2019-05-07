Letter: Why smoke detectors are so important

Last week while helping at a local house fire, I witnessed the speed in which fire grows and how tragic the outcome can be.
In this case a fire began, quickly engulfed the entire house and sadly took the life of a family pet. I don’t know if this home had smoke detectors. Watching the fire grow so rapidly I was reminded of the important value of extra time.
Smoke detectors are important because they are designed to give occupants extra time by sounding the alarm. This is time used to safely evacuate family and pets. Watching the intensity of this fire grow so rapidly was a startling reminder that we must all have and maintain smoke detectors in our homes.
John D. Moede,
Former firefighter and assistant fire chief
