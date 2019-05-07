Letter to the editor: Community clean-up collects more than 1.5 tons of trash

A big thanks to everyone who helped out at the spring clean-up day this past Saturday.

We had 105 volunteers who actually came into headquarters and registered, and many others who worked independently.

What a fantastic community event.



Jeff Pettit reported that the roll-off bin in the parking lot had 1.5 tons of trash collected. He said that is the most ever (collected).

Also, 15 households dumped truck loads at the transfer station that day.

The flatbed e-waste trailer was also loaded down with electronic trash for recycling.

The effort will never be completed, as trash seems to grow like weeds here, however, we certainly made a dent!

Uber kudos to all those adults who brought kids to the event. We have never had so many participate. They all learned about pride in their community, had some fun and hopefully learned not to litter.

A huge shout out to the Arizona Junior Hunter & Anglers Club who helped with set-up, trash collection and clean-up. Wow!

To the city of Williams — thanks for the egg money, the waste management support and the lunch money.

Grand Canyon Railway — thanks for the drinks, chips and Cataract Creek clean-up.

Dairy Queen — thanks for the Dilly Bars. Those were a huge hit!

Rodger Ely, Hoach Ortiz, Pete, Ernie Hernandez, Teresa Rodriquez and Connie Hiemenz, thanks for the logistic help. You are awesome.

If we all make the effort, our town really does shine. Keeping trash down in the city helps keep trash off the mountain. Way to go, Williams!



John & Kerry-Lynn Moede,

Williams residents, co-organizers