Junior National Honor Society inducts new members at WEMS

Williams Elementary-Middle School inducted students into the National Junior Honor Society April 29. Students include: Mia Cardenas, Hailey Chase, Payton Chase, Jaycie Dent, J.P. Echeverria, Addyson Endicott, Gavin Fitzgerald, Kindle Harris, Tyler Jensen, Mason McKinnon, Sierra Oswold, Romenn Pacheco, Hailey Smith, Audrey Stearns, Leslie Urias and Lilian Vazquez. (WEMS/photo)