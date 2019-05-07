Community calendar: week of May 8

Williams Star Party May 10

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host its monthly Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Kids art class May 18 at Old Trails

A free art class will be held at Old Trails True Value May 18 from 1-2:30 p.m. Children aged 4-12 are welcome. This month's class will be taught by lisa Noble and the kids will be creating cactus gardens. All supplies are provided by Old Trails. To reserve a seat, contact Old Trails at (928) 635-2591 by May 15. The class is free and open to the community.

Williams Children's Chorus now forming

A Williams Children’s Chorus is being formed and children are welcome to join. The chorus director will be retired elementary school teacher and choral education major Melissa Lewis. The chorus will be for children ages 7-12. The first rehearsal is May 13 and will meet Monday, Wednesday, Friday afterwards from 4-5 p.m. (when school is in session) and 3-4 p.m. (when school is out) at the Rec Center Skate Park, 300 W Railroad Avenue. More information is available from Melissa at mdlsissa@yahoo.com.

Seeking volunteers for car show

Volunteers needed for the following event...there will be a volunteer meeting at the American Legion May 22, at 5 p.m. 425 W. Grant Ave. for those interested in volunteering for the Fourth Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8 in Williams.

4th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The Fourth annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show hosted by American Legion Cordova Post 13 takes place June 7 and 8. For a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms please visit www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com or email us at williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com.

2020 Census jobs

The US Census Bureau is looking for help. While the next census itself isn't until 2020, the Census is already recruting for positions. Anyone intersted can go to 2020census.gov/jobs or call (855) JOB-2020.

North Country offering free WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is now offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9am to 4pm. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Ash Fork Pioneer Day May 11

Ash Fork Hisorical Society will be celebrating the 23rd Pioneer Day May 11 in Ash Fork. Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chili judging and a parade takes place at 10:30 a.m. Live music will be performed by Floyd Martin and food will be served at 11:30 a.m. More information is available from the Ash Fork Historical Society at (928) 637-0204.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) is a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducing clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Facebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament May 18

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament will take place May 18 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration ends May 10. The golf tournament helps support SAVE Meant to Rescue in Williams and its goal of helping homeless animals. More information or to register is available at brandi.dent@fbfs.com or by fax at 635-2167.