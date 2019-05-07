Canyon Gateway RV now offering glamping

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Glamping is now an option in Williams.

Earlier this year, Grand Canyon RV Glamping installed four glamping units. In March and April they added an additional 20 units.

“So this is kind of that fun, off set option especially people — millennials who want that different experience,” said Merin Stoneman, who came in as part of new management at Canyon RV two years ago.

Stoneman said the popular RV Park is excited to offer something new and said they are reaching a bigger audience by offering the glamping suites.

“We decided that we love the RV Park business but it’s expensive,” she said.

Stoneman describes the glamping suites as being similar to a boutique hotel and said the concept is, "Bring your own, book your own."

The suites are RV’s and face one another so that groups can book several units for group camping. Each site also offers a barbeque grill.

The suites accommodates a variety of guests with three different sizes — premium, luxury and deluxe. The larger suites can accommodate up to eight guests and are fully stocked with utensils and other household items. Grand Canyon RV offers a full concierge service for guest which books tickets, tours, restaurants and more in Williams and the Grand Canyon area.

“That’s kind of our thing, a one-stop shop — book your tours, have your night. You will even have campfire packages so if you want like food in your unit when you come we have three or four different options now for breakfast, lunch and a smore’s package,” she said.

Stoneman said a large percentage of customers booking the suites are families.

“It’s a lot of families who want to have a little more room,” she said.

The RV Park also offers hiking trails on 20-acres of private property and many other options for its guests.

“I thought glamping was kind of a little, fun idea because I don’t think sometimes camping is easy for families,” Stoneman said. “I think it’s a lot of work, I think you have to be skilled, I think that if you’re coming from a foreign country or coming from growing up where you didn’t know camping you kind of want the experience but you want to be safe. So this is kind of like a fun, meet in the middle.”

Grand Canyon RV is also a full service RV park, offering 40 units.

Grand Canyon RV Park and Grand Canyon RV Glamping is located at 1060 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard in Williams. More information is available at (602) 625-1744, grandcanyonrvglamping.com.