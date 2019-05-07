Camping season kicks off in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Its spring, which means its camping season in Williams.

Numerous private and public campgrounds in the area are already filling with visitors, and sites are getting booked for the summer and fall seasons.

Kaibab National Forest recently announced the reopening of most of its designated campgrounds, and when added to the private campgrounds in Williams there are a multitude of camping options.

Kaibab National Forest

Dogtown Lake Campground

The campground offers 54 campsites with pull-through and back-in options for RVs or tents. All sites are standard nonelectric on gravel roads.

There are vault toilets, garbage bins and water available. There is no dump station.



See Camping, Page 8A

The campground is located five miles in on Forest Service maintained dirt roads. The campground is directly adjacent to Dogtown Reservoir which offers boating and fishing opportunities.

Address: Perkinsville Road (4th St.) to FR-140, east 3 miles to FR-132, then north one mile.

Phone: (928) 635-5600

Reservations: www.recreation.gov or (877) 444-6777.

Kaibab Lake Campground

The campground offers 68 campsites with pull-through and back-in options for tent sand RVs.

All sites are nonelectric on paved roads. There are vault toilets, garbage bins and water available. RV water tanks cannot be filled because of limited water supply, and there is no dump station.



The campground is located on a paved road two miles from SR 64, the road to the Grand Canyon. The campground is directly adjacent to Kaibab Lake which offers boating and fishing opportunities. Firewood bundles, ice, bait and ice cream can be purchased on-site.

Address: Highway 64

Phone: (928) 635-5600

Reservations: www.recreation.gov or (877) 444-6777

White Horse Lake Campground

The rural campground offers 90 campsites for tents and RVs. Tents, trailers and motorhomes up to 38 ft. long can be accommodated.

There are many amenities offered to campers, including water, a small boat ramp, restrooms and trash bins. The campground is located 19 miles southeast of Williams.

The campground can be found by traveling approximately 12 miles on Forest Service maintained dirt roads. The campground roads and sites are paved.

Address: Follow Perkinsville Road (4th Street) nine miles to Forest Road 110. Turn left and proceed for approximately seven miles to FR 109. Turn left again and follow for about three miles to the campground. Forest Roads 110 and 109 are high-use roads and can become rough during peak season.

Phone: (928) 635-5600

Reservations: www.recreation.gov or (877) 444-6777.

Williams area

Canyon Motel & RV Park

The campground has 47 RV sites and a designated tent area. There is wifi, showers, a heated pool, playground, RV storage and more. It is located on the east side of Williams partially in the ponderosa pines and close to Bearizona.

Address: 1900 E Rodeo Rd.

Phone: (928) 635-9371

Circle Pines KOA

The campground has tent sites, teepees, cabins and 125 RV sites. There is wifi, an indoor pool, hot tubs, bike rentals, miniature golf, playgrounds, showers, laundry, horse corrals, go-carts and more. The campground is east of Williams along I-40 near the Grand Canyon Deer Farm.

Address: 1000 Circle Pines Rd.

Phone: (800) 562-9379

Grand Canyon Railway RV Park

The campground has 124 RV sites and is located in downtown Williams next to the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel.

There is a heated pool, hot tub, showers, laundry, playground, wifi and more. It is within walking distance to numerous restaurants.

Address: 601 W Franklin Ave.

Phone: (800) 843-8724

Grand Canyon RV Park & Grand Canyon RV Glamping

The campground has 40 RV sites and 24 glamping units and is located on the north side of Williams close to I-40.

There are showers, a laundry, satellite TV and it is in close proximity to convenience stores and downtown Williams. Glamping is a new service at the campground that combines camping and comfort in a fully-equipped campground-owned RV.

Address: 1060 N Grand Canyon Blvd.

Phone: (602) 625-1744

Grand Canyon/Williams KOA

The campground has tent sites, cabins and 56 RV sites.

There is wifi, a heated pool, playground, game room, café, bike rentals and more. The campground is approximately five miles north of Williams on SR 64, on the way to the Grand Canyon.

Address: 5333 N Hwy 64

Phone: (800) 562-5771

Railside RV Ranch

The campground has 96 RV sites and is located on the northeast side of Williams.

There is wifi, showers, laundry, a hot tub, fitness center and more. It is located near the rodeo grounds and adjacent to the tracks of the historic Grand Canyon Railway.

Address: 877 E. Rodeo Rd.

Phone: (928) 635-4077