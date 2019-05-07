Art in the pines: First ArtWalk set for May 11

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The first ArtWalk of 2019 takes place May 11 in historic downtown Williams. According to organizers, this year’s ArtWalk promises to be bigger and better than ever.

More venues are participating this year, and many have planned special activities, treats or discounts specifically for ArtWalk.



“This year Williams Alliance for the Arts is very grateful to the city of Williams and Front Burner Media for helping out with the ArtWalk brochures — they are beautiful and have allowed for greater participation in the event,” said organizer Kris Williams.

Williams Second Saturday ArtWalks take place every second Saturday from May-October in historic downtown Williams.

Visitors can pick up a brochure and map at the Williams Visitor Center, The Gallery in Williams, located at the corner of Second Street and Route 66, all venue locations and many other businesses in town. Hot pink ArtWalk signs with 2019 ArtWalk dates on them mark businesses participating in the artwalk.

This year’s ArtWalk will kick off May 11 and take place June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Information provided by Williams Alliance for the Arts