Williams 911: week of May 1

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from April 19-30 —
• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, female suspect cited for shoplift;
• Officers responded to mental health situation on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to juveniles playing with fire at Williams Rec Center;
• Officers investigated non injury accident near Bearizona;
• Officers took report of loud music coming from Canyon Club at night;
• Officers responded to camping in city at construction site on Highland Meadows;
• Officers responded to abandon vehicle at local hotel;
• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers took report of credit card fraud at local hotel;
• Officers responded to subjects removing barricades on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to an alarm on First Street;
• Officers took report of golf balls being thrown at house on Fairway;
• Officers conducted civil stand by on Pinetree;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Wells Fargo;
• Officers responded to stolen dog on Fulton;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Tribology;
• Officers took report of dog abuse at Kaibab Lake;
• Officers responded to noise complaint on Edison;
• Officers responded to an alarm on First Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Spyglass;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Golden Meadows;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at local motel, civil matter subject refunded money and left area;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Ninth Street;
• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard, owner picked up property;
• Officers assisted Yavapai County in locating a female with suicidal tendencies at a local hotel;
• Officers conducted public assist on Rodeo;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident of city light pole on Route 66;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Fairway;
• Officers responded to theft of jewelry at local store on Route 66, owner caught suspect who paid for items making it a civil matter;
• Officers arrested male with warrant on Route 66, turned over to Coconino County Sheriffs due to warrant out of CCSO;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Fulton, intoxicated male removed, verbal only;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident of city light pole on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;
• Officers took private property accident at local church;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident of barricades on Grand Canyon Boulevard, lots of calls reference vehicle ignoring traffic control signs;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity, skimmer placed at gas pump at local gas station;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;
• Officers responded to intoxicated male walking in road on Route 66, subject taken to hotel room;
• Officers responded to juveniles lighting fires in street on Quarter Horse;
• Officers responded to fight at Sultana, subjects fled area and no cooperation;
• Officers arrested male for driving suspended on Route 66, cited and released;
• Officers arrested female for driving suspended on Edison, cited and released;
• Officers investigated injury accident, vehicle vs. pedestrian at local hotel on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;
• Officers arrested male for driving revoked on Route 66, cited and released;
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended and a valid warrant on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;
• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Meade, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to an alarm at Bearizona;
• Officers responded to a possible child abuse on Seventh Street, occurred in county turned over to CCSO;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at local hotel;
• Officers took report of check fraud at local business on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Tenth Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fulton;
• Officers responded to barricades that were hit and laying in roadway, officers cleared roadway;
• Officers assisted DPS with semi broken down on Exit 165;
• Officers assisted DPS with DUI arrest at police department;
• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Edison and
Officers issued 15 citations and gave out 83 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
