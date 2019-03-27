Wildlife assets to be auctioned this weekend at AZGFD's Outdoor Expo

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will auction its annual collection of wildlife assets this weekend during the 2019 Outdoor Expo at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility, just west of Interstate 17 on Carefree Highway. Admission and parking are free.

More than 100 sets of antlers, hides, skulls and wildlife mounts, as well as wildlife artwork and taxidermy – all seized during law enforcement investigations, obtained from animals killed in vehicle collisions, or acquired through donations – will be sold. Items can be purchased individually, by the pound or through a silent auction.

AZGFD will be posting bidding rules and auction procedures on Instagram (www.instagram.com/gf_assets). Once the expo gets underway, photos of many of the assets will be posted for the benefit of those wanting to see what items become available throughout the day.



“Besides the antlers, this year we have some record-book elk racks, some bighorn sheep heads and hides, wildlife artwork and various other wildlife mounts,” said Gene Elms, law enforcement branch chief. “It doesn’t matter if you’re working on a craft project, adding décor to your home, or picking up a treat for your pets, we’ll have something for everyone and every budget.”

Funds generated from the wildlife assets auction are used to purchase equipment and technology used in the investigation of wildlife crimes and to protect the state’s wildlife resources.

For the fifth straight year, the presenting sponsor of this year’s expo is Shikar Safari Club International. Gold sponsors are OneAZ Credit Union and Sig Sauer.



For more information about the expo, visit https://www.azgfd.com/expo/.

Information provided by AZGFD.