Williams High School senior spotlight: Cross Chhun

Cross Chhun has been at Williams High School since his sophomore year.

He moved from Long Beach, California.

He said it was strange to come to a small school after leaving California, although it was easy to make friends.

Although he isn’t involved with any clubs at the school, he has participated in auto shop for the past two years.

He enjoyed his personal finance class, because it has been helpful in his life. He said he does well at math.

Mrs. Gutshall and Mrs. Lee have been encouraging to him at the high school.

In his spare time Cross likes to hang-out with his friends. He also worked at the Bistro and the Polar Express.

Cross is still forming plans for after graduation.