Williams High School senior spotlight: Aidan Jaime

Aidan Jaime is a senior at Williams High School. He has been in the Williams schools since kindergarten.

He plays the trumpet and has participated in band in middle school and high school.

Aiden has enjoyed his history classes at the high school and enjoyed his classes with Mrs. Lee. He also liked classes with Mr. Lee, Ms. Stearns and Mrs. Smith.

After school, Aidan practices his guitar and enjoys video games.

He has worked at the Canyonlands Restaurant at Bearizona for several years.

If he could go on a roadtrip he would take Cross, Aidan, Brendan and many others.