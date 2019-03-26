Vikings baseball, softball post wins against Bagdad and Salome

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After a slow start to the 2019 season, the Lady Vikes may have gotten into their groove as they posted three wins March 18-19.

The Lady Vikes started the week with a 13-3 win over Bagdad March 18.

The Lady Vikes allowed the Sultans to get two on the scoreboard in the first inning, but never looked back as they outscored the team 11 to 1 over the next six innings.

Jazlyn Romero had two hits and one RBI to lead the Vikings. She was followed by Emily Bennett, Shiya Romero, Maegan Ford and Sydney Mortensen with one hit a piece.

Mortensen got the win for the Vikings pitching six innings, allowing just two runs and three walks, and striking out eight.

Salome posed little challenge for the Lady Vikes as they won 21-0 and 17-1 in a double header March 19.

The Lady Vikes are now 5-10 overall and 0-0 in regional play.

The Vikings boys took a hard loss to Bagdad March 18, scoring no runs in the five-inning game.

Things changed for the Vikings when they played Salome March 19 in a double-header.

The Vikings had nine hits and seven RBIs in the first game.



Carsten Brinkworth had a triple and a double and led the team with three RBIs.

Zain Grantham and Alex Garrett had four stolen bases a piece.

Ceasar Santana pitched four innings giving up five hits and six runs. He struck out 10. Grantham pitched one inning allowing one hit and striking out three.

The Vikings won the first game 9-6.

The Vikings came back stronger in the second game, bringing in 11 runs in the first inning and 10 in the second to take the win in five innings, 21-1.

Pitcher Joe Zabala took the win pitching five innings, giving up three hits and one run and had 10 strike-outs.

The Vikings are 2-9 overall, and 0-0 in the region.

The Vikings travel to Joseph City March 26. The Vikings have their first home game March 28 at 1 p.m. against the Wildcats.