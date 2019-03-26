Road access improvements underway at future water tank site

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Construction is underway for the installation of a 1 million gallon water storage tank for the city of Williams.

Land owners Jan and Forrest Purdy have donated a parcel of land on E. Route 66 to the city for the water tank, and improvements on the access road are in progress.

Purdy has coordinated with NewLife Forest Products to improve the entry road for future property development, which will also allow better access to the storage tank site, according to city officials.

According to NewLife Forest Products, some of the rock that is being removed will be used for its sawmill property on Garland Prairie Road.

The Williams Water Master Plan, prepared by Woodson Engineering and Surveying, outlined the new storage tank as a priority for improvements to the water system for the city.

The plan calls for 500,000 gallons of additional storage for current operating conditions and average demands. The plan recommends the tank be larger than 500,000 gallons to allow for future demands on the system.

“It’s very important to the city that we have that,” said Mayor John Moore. “Storage is an important part of our overall water plan. That is part of the reason that have had a shortage of water, we don’t have enough storage.”

The water tank is part of a comprehensive plan that includes replacing the Dogtown waterlines.

The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) announced Dec. 3, 2018 it had closed on a $2.5 million loan to the city of Williams for the design and environmental review of the Dogtown Transmission Line project.

This loan will provide funding for the environmental review, including a review by the U.S. Forest Service, and the design of the project. In 2020 this $2.5 million loan will be refinanced into a WIFA construction loan to fund the installation of the pipeline.

The city of Williams was also approved for up to $50,000 of technical assistance funding from WIFA. This additional funding will be used to hire a consultant who specializes in preparing Environmental Assessments for the U.S. Forest Service.

Moore said the city is hoping the water storage tank will be partially or totally covered by the WIFA loan.

“This million gallon tank will almost ensure us enough storage and an adequate water supply that we shouldn’t run out of water or into a shortage again,” he said.

Moore said the collaborative approach has helped the city.

“It’s a city project with the water tank but everybody, particularly the Purdys have helped out with it,” he said.