North Kaibab fire personnel gear up for wildfire season
Fire personnel get hands-on training on one of the district's water tenders. (Photo/KNF)
Fire personnel on the North Kaibab Ranger District are gearing up for wildfire season with water tender training near the North Rim. Training including familiarization with the tender’s features and a hands-on look at the truck’s capabilities.
